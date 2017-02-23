Feb 23 Rsa Insurance Group Plc
* Fy operating profit rose 25 percent to 655 million stg
* Final dividend 11 penceper share
* Total dividend 16 penceper share
* Underlying eps 39.5p, up 42%.
* Operating profit £655m, up 25%
* Record underwriting profit and combined ratio (£380m, up
73%, 94.2% versus 96.9%)
* Statutory net profit £20m, impacted by non-capital charges
for legacy disposal
* Investment income £369m (2015: £403m), fell 8% reflecting
impact of disposals and low bond yields, partly offset by fx
translation benefits
* Non-Capital charge of £204m for disposal of legacy
liabilities
* Tangible equity 1 £2.9bn (31 december 2015: £2.8bn)
* Solvency ii coverage ratio of 158% after final dividend
(31 december 2015: 143%), at upper end of 130-160% target range
* Underlying return on opening tangible equity 1 of 14.2%
(2015: 9.7%), at upper end of 12-15% target range
* Cost reduction programme is ahead of original targets with
c.£290m of gross annualised savings achieved by end of 2016
* Today we are upgrading cost savings target for a third
time to >£400m gross annualised savings by 2018
* Increasing our medium term rote 1 target range to 13-17%
(from 12-15% previously
* Rsa is relatively insulated from brexit impacts with c.70%
non-sterling profits and separate, locally regulated, european
subsidiaries
* Net written premiums core group 6,281 million stg
