BRIEF-LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
May 24 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Announces FDA final product label for syndros
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says syndros is approved for use in treating anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with acquired immune deficiency syndrome
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says to launch syndros in August 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier - on june 21, 2017, ilyushin finance and co. And an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on lease of six cs300 aircraft