A year after Brexit vote, European and UK shares diverge
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
June 5 Insys Therapeutics Inc
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says on track to invest over 40 pct in research and development in 2017
* Insys Therapeutics Inc says issued a response to recent media reports regarding company's past commercial practices and former employees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Financials, energy stocks fall (Adds detail and quotes, updates prices)
WASHINGTON/MOSCOW, June 23 Western technology companies, including Cisco, IBM and SAP , are acceding to demands by Moscow for access to closely guarded product security secrets, at a time when Russia has been accused of a growing number of cyber attacks on the West, a Reuters investigation has found.