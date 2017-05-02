BRIEF-Shui On Land announces disposal of majority equity interests in Chongqing Project
* Shui On Development, seller (each a wholly-owned subsidiary of company), Vanke and purchaser entered into agreement
May 2 Intact Financial Corp:
* Intact Financial Corporation reports Q1-2017 results
* Q1 operating earnings per share C$0.90
* Q1 earnings per share view C$1.08 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share C$1.08
* Qtrly net investment income $105 million versus $104 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BEIJING, May 26 Yu'e Bao, a money market fund under China's Ant Financial, will impose a cap on individual accounts at 250,000 yuan ($36,475), amid tightening regulatory oversight of China's financial markets.