BRIEF-Intact Financial Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44
Playing underwater in Croatia
Playing underwater in Croatia
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
Bitcoin splits, but clone off to slow start
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria's suffering
The person - and the policy - that could ease Syria's suffering
August 1, 2017 / 9:32 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Intact Financial Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Intact Financial Corp

* Intact Financial Corporation reports Q2-2017 results

* Q2 operating earnings per share C$1.44

* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.34 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Intact Financial Corp qtrly EPS $1.82

* Intact Financial Corp - "industry's ROE is expected to improve but remain slightly below its long-term average of 10% over next 12 months"

* Qtrly combined ratio of 95.0% despite elevated catastrophe losses, 4.2 points better than last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

