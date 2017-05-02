May 2 Intact Financial Corp
* Intact Financial Corporation to acquire US specialty
insurer OneBeacon Insurance Group Ltd for US $1.7 billion
* Intact Financial Corp - deal to be accretive to net
operating income per share within 24 months
* Intact Financial Corp - deal accretive to net operating
income per share within 24 months of closing
* Intact Financial Corp - transaction is expected to be
neutral to net operating income per share in 2018
* Intact Financial - intends to finance acquisition and
related transaction expenses using a combination of $700 million
of equity financing among others
* Intact Financial Corp - will cancel automatic share
purchase plan announced on March 27, 2017 and suspend its normal
course issuer bid
* Intact Financial Corp- transaction has been unanimously
approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Intact-Intends to deal expenses also using about $700
million of excess capital and about $1.0 billion of financing
comprised of bank term loans and others
* Intact-$700 million of equity financing is through $360
million bought deal subscription receipt offering, $340 million
private placement of subscription receipts
* Intact Financial- OneBeacon has ability to terminate deal
subject to $85.1 million termination fee payment,reimbursement
of intact's expenses up to $22 million
* Intact-$340 million private placement issued to caisse de
dépôt et placement du québec, Canada pension plan investment
board, Ontario teachers' pension plan
* Intact - entered agreement with a group of underwriters
for issue of 3.9 million subscription receipts at a price of
$91.85 per subscription receipt
* Intact - White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has entered
into a voting agreement pursuant to which it has agreed to vote
in favour of transaction
