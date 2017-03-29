BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018
March 29 Intec Pharma Ltd:
* Intec Pharma provides update on phase III accordance study of the accordion pill carbidopa/levodopa in parkinson's disease patients
* Intec Pharma Ltd says also reported that patients who have completed accordance study have continued into open-label extension portion of trial
* Says company expects to complete enrollment in accordance study in Q4 of 2017
* Intec Pharma-current pace of patients recruitment in accordance study,reduction in study's sample size enabled reducing expected number of study's clinical sites
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results