BRIEF-Integer Holdings Corporation Q2 earnings per share $0.09

July 27 (Reuters) - Integer Holdings Corp
* Integer holdings corporation reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 sales $363 million versus I/B/E/S view $353.7 million
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.62
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says company updates 2017 sales and adjusted diluted EPS outlook
* Says increasing low end of 2017 sales outlook given solid sales in first half of 2017
* Says 2017 adjusted EPS outlook from business operations remains unchanged
* Sees 2017 GAAP sales $1,400 million to $1,430 million
* Sees 2017 GAAP earnings per share $0.60 to $1.00; sees 2017 non-GAAP earnings per share $2.55 - $2.95
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.69, revenue view $1.42 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S