BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Integer Holdings Corp:
* Integer Holdings Corp reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP earnings per share $0.41
* Q1 loss per share $0.14
* Q1 sales $345 million versus I/B/E/S view $334.6 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Integer Holdings Corp - company reaffirms full-year sales & adjusted diluted EPS guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.90, revenue view $1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.