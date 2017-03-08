WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Integragen SA:
* Integragen and Laboratoire Cerba sign licensing agreement to commercialize miR-31-3p tumor expression test
* Signing of a licensing agreement allowing Laboratoire Cerba to develop and provide a test based on Integragen's proprietary miR-31-3p biomarker
* CEO of Laboratoire Cerba looks forward to making this test available for clinicians in the first half of 2017 once we have completed the validation steps in our laboratory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.