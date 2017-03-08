March 8 Integragen SA:

* Integragen and Laboratoire Cerba sign licensing agreement to commercialize miR-31-3p tumor expression test

* Signing of a licensing agreement allowing Laboratoire Cerba to develop and provide a test based on Integragen's proprietary miR-31-3p biomarker

* CEO of Laboratoire Cerba looks forward to making this test available for clinicians in the first half of 2017 once we have completed the validation steps in our laboratory Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)