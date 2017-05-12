Morocco cenbank keeps benchmark rate unchanged at 2.25 pct
RABAT, June 20 Morocco's central bank kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25 percent on Tuesday, saying the current level remains appropriate.
May 12 Integrated Asset Management Corp
* Announces renewal of normal course issuer bid
* Under this renewal of normal course issuer bid, IAM is permitted to purchase up to 1.4 million common shares
* Permitted to purchase shares at prevailing market prices during 12 month period commencing May 24, 2017, ending May 23, 2018
* TSX approved IAM's notice of intention to renew NCIB for purchase for cancellation of certain of common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bank of America Corp - names Jeff Adams market president for rochester