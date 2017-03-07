March 7 Gigpeak Inc

* Integrated device technology, inc. Commences previously announced cash tender offer to acquire gigpeak, inc.

* Gigpeak inc - unit commencing cash tender offer to purchase all outstanding shares of common stock of co at an offer price of $3.08 per share

* Gigpeak inc - tender offer will expire at one minute following 11:59 p.m. New york time, on monday, april 3, 2017