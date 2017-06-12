BRIEF-Dean Foods Co acquires Uncle Matt's Organic
* Dean Foods Co says announced today that it has acquired Uncle Matt's Organic
June 12 Intel Corp:
* Intel announces expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Intel -expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period satisfies condition to closing of previously announced all cash tender offer by Cyclops Holdings to purchase Mobileye
* Google says working on a new video format, called VR180, that it believes will make virtual reality content easier to create - blog