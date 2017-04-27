British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Intel Corp:
* First-quarter revenue of $14.8 billion, up 8 percent year-over-year on a GAAP basis
* First-quarter EPS was 61 cents, up 45 percent year-over-year, and non-GAAP EPS was 66 cents, up 22 percent
* Sees FY 2017 GAAP revenue approximately $60 billion
* Qtrly gross margin 61.8% versus 59.3%
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.65, revenue view $14.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 gaap gross margin percentage 62%, +/- a couple percent. pts
* Sees FY 2017 gaap earnings per share $2.56, +/- 5%
* Sees full-year capital spending $12.0 billion, +/- $500 million
* Intel’s board of directors has approved a $10 billion increase to Intel’s share buyback program
* Sees Q2 gaap revenue $14.4 billion, +/- $500 million
* Sees Q2 gross margin percentage 62%, +/- a couple percent pts
* Sees Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.53, +/- 5 cents
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $14.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.80, revenue view $59.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text - (bit.ly/2pmK0KK) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.