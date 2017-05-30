BRIEF-Diasorin, Qiagen to develop tests for Diasorin's family of analyzers
* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays Further company coverage:
May 30 Intel Corp
* Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Gregory Bryant was promoted from corporate vice president to senior vice president.
* says Sandra Rivera was promoted from corporate vice president to senior vice president Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Signs collaboration with Qiagen to expand liaison test menu through adoption of select Qiagen assays Further company coverage:
* Qatar Airways interested to buy 10 pct of American Airlines