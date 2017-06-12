BRIEF-LPL names Scott Seese managing director and chief information officer
June 12 Intel Corp:
* Says 4 to 10 core processors in the core X-series processor family will be available for pre-order beginning on June 19
* Says 12-core Intel Core i9-7920X X-series processor expected to start shipping in August
* Says esports company, ESL, and co announced that they are expanding their 15-year partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bombardier - on june 21, 2017, ilyushin finance and co. And an undisclosed airline have signed a framework agreement on lease of six cs300 aircraft