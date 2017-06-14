BRIEF-Evolent Health announces pricing of secondary public offering of class A common stock
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
June 14 Intel Corp
* Intel announces approval under Israel restrictive trade practices law for proposed acquisition of Mobileye
* Says Israeli antitrust general director has approved proposed acquisition of Mobileye N.V. by Intel on june 13, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Evolent Health Inc announces pricing of secondary public offering of class a common stock
* SEACOR Marine announces “stalking horse” bid to form joint venture with montco offshore, inc.