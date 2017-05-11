May 11 Intelgenx Technologies Corp

* Intelgenx reports first quarter 2017 financial results

* Qtrly revenues reached $1.4 million, an increase of 65% over same period last year

* Intelgenx Technologies Corp - qtrly net comprehensive loss was $0.01 on a basic and diluted per share

* Intelgenx - as of March 31, 2017, cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments totalled $3.9 million, versus approximately $4.5 million at December 31, 2016