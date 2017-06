May 29 INTELIWISE SA:

* PLANS TO DOUBLE NO. OF CLIENTS WITHIN 2 YRS

* ASSUMES AT LEAST 30 PERCENT SHARE OF FOREIGN CLIENTS IN GROUP'S PORTFOLIO IN 2019

* SEEMS NO. OF PAYING CLIENTS GROWING FROM 175 IN 2017 TO 300 CLIENTS IN 2019