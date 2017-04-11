BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 11 Intellia Therapeutics Inc
* Intellia Therapeutics announces European Patent Office's decision to grant crispr/cas9 genome editing technology patent
* Intellia Therapeutics - patent covers compositions of crispr single guide RNA technology for use in non-cellular, cellular settings, including eukaryotic cells
* Intellia Therapeutics - EPO's decision to grant patent follows its March 24, notice of intent to issue patent, which was not challenged by any third party
* Intellia Therapeutics - European patent will cover, approximately forty European countries, including Germany, Italy, France, Spain and Netherlands Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results