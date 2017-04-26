BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 26 Crispr Therapeutics AG
* Intellia Therapeutics and Crispr Therapeutics announce U.S. patent covering crispr/cas9 ribonucleoprotein complexes
* Crispr Therapeutics - United States patent and trademarks office is expected to issue a crispr/cas9 genome editing patent to Vilnius University
* Patent is expected to issue on May 2, 2017 as U.S. patent no. 9,637,739 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results