WHO says India reports cases of Zika virus
NEW DELHI, May 27 India has reported cases of the Zika virus, the World Health Organization said, adding that efforts should be made to strengthen surveillance.
March 8 Intellia Therapeutics Inc
* Intellia therapeutics- updated data showing increased levels of genome editing efficiency in vivo and durability results with its crispr/cas9 technology
* Intellia therapeutics- first to demonstrate single dose, in vivo results, showing about 97 percent reduction in serum transthyretin protein levels
* Intellia therapeutics inc - durability data show stable liver editing for at least four months
* Intellia therapeutics inc - increased liver editing efficiency reported to date at 70 percent, following a single dose Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BOSTON, May 26 CVS Health Corp's Omnicare unit has agreed to pay $23 million to resolve a whistleblower lawsuit alleging that it took kickbacks from a drugmaker to promote two antidepressants, according to settlement papers released on Friday.