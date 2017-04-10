BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 10 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc :
* Intellipharmaceutics announces patent litigation by purdue against its Rexista™ abuse-deterrent extended-release Oxycodone
* Intellipharmaceutics International - on April 7, Purdue, plaintiffs alleged that Rexista infringes six (6) out of sixteen (16) patents Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results