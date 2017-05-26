BRIEF-Northern Blizzard Resources appoints new chairman and COO
* Northern blizzard resources inc. Announces voting results of annual and special meeting, appoints new chairman and chief operating officer
May 26 Intellipharmaceutics International Inc
* Intellipharmaceutics International Inc files for mixed shelf offering of up to $100 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, June 23 World stocks advanced on Friday and were poised for a modest gain to end the week as a drop in the dollar helped boost sagging oil prices.