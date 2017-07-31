FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics says purported class action complaint was filed by Shawn Shanawaz
July 31, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Intellipharmaceutics says purported class action complaint was filed by Shawn Shanawaz

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Intellipharmaceutics International Inc

* Intellipharmaceutics International - on July 28, purported class action complaint was filed in U.S. Court By Shawn Shanawaz

* Intellipharmaceutics International - complaint seeks, among other remedies, unspecified damages, equitable and/or injunctive relief

* Intellipharmaceutics International-complaint filed by Shanawaz on behalf of himself, all others similarly situated against co & 2 of its executive officers

* Intellipharmaceutics - complaint alleges misleading statements or failing to disclose certain info regarding co's new drug application for Rexista Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

