March 7 Intelsat SA

* Intelsat and Kymeta complete major milestones; Intelsat acquires equity stake in kymeta

* Intelsat SA - Stephen Spengler, Intelsat's chief executive officer to join Kymeta's board of directors

* Intelsat SA - co has acquired an equity stake in Kymeta Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: