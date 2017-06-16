June 16 Intelsat SA:
* Intelsat-While launch program remains on track, progress
on commercialization of epicng services pacing slower than
necessary to meet expectations for 2017
* Intelsat SA - pricing trends remain generally stable and
within expectations for 2017 for both new business and
renewals
* Intelsat SA - expect revenue to range from $2,150 million
to $2,180 million for 2017
* Intelsat SA - adjusted EBITDA guidance performance is
expected to range from $1,640 million to $1,670 million for 2017
* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2017 capital expenditures $500
million - $550 million - SEC filing
* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2018 capital expenditures $400
million - $475 million
* Intelsat SA - sees FY 2019 capital expenditures $400
million - $500 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2swyboZ)
