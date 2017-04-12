BRIEF-Gemini reports Q1 net loss per share of $0.04
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 12 Inter Pipeline Ltd:
* Inter Pipeline announces $500 million medium-term note offering
* Inter Pipeline Ltd says notes will have a fixed interest rate of 2.734% per annum, payable semi-annually, and will mature on April 18, 2024
* Inter Pipeline Ltd- will use net proceeds of offering to repay indebtedness under its revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Now expecting revenue for 2017 to be less than 2016 but expects activity to pick up in second half of 2017 into 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ironhorse announces Q1 2017 financial and operating results