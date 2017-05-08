BRIEF-Argenx receives 2nd preclinical milestone payment in Leo Pharma collaboration
* REG-ARGENX RECEIVES SECOND PRECLINICAL MILESTONE PAYMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH LEO PHARMA
May 8 Inter Pipeline Ltd:
* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
* Q1 FFO per share C$0.67
* Throughput volumes increased more than 13 percent over q1 of 2016, to 1,251,400 b/d in Q1 2017
* Average throughput volumes on inter pipeline's three conventional gathering systems totalled 209,900 b/d for quarter, up 1,400 b/d
* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
ZURICH, June 20 Nestle said on Tuesday it has acquired a minority stake in U.S. group Freshly, a provider of direct-to-consumer freshly prepared meals, its latest step to improve the health profile of its sprawling portfolio.