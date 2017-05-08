May 8 Inter Pipeline Ltd:

* Inter Pipeline announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Q1 FFO per share C$0.67

* Throughput volumes increased more than 13 percent over q1 of 2016, to 1,251,400 b/d in Q1 2017

* Average throughput volumes on inter pipeline's three conventional gathering systems totalled 209,900 b/d for quarter, up 1,400 b/d

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.66 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S