June 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for May 2017, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* Eending client equity of $103.0 billion for May, 42% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month​

* For May, 675 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTs), 5% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior month

* Ending client margin loan balances for May of $22.4 billion, 48% higher than prior year and 3% higher than prior month​

* ‍418 thousand client accounts for May, 19% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month​

* ‍418 thousand client accounts for May, 19% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month​

* Ending client credit balances for May of $44.3 billion, 14% higher than prior year and about even with prior month