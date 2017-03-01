BRIEF-Affin Holdings posts qtrly net profit 120.2 million rgt
* Year ago qtrly net profit 115.6 million rgt, qtrly revenue 426.9 million rgt Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rGFLxr) Further company coverage:
March 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:
* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for February 2017, includes reg.-NMS execution statistics
* February 678 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS), 12% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month
* Feb ending client equity of $92.9 billion, 41% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month
* February 2017 ending client credit balances of $43.3 billion, 17% higher than prior year
* 398 thousand client accounts in Feb 2017, 17 percent higher than prior year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Executed a contract to acquire Salamander Bay Centre in Port Stephens region, NSW for a total consideration of $174.5 million