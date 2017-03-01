March 1 Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for February 2017, includes reg.-NMS execution statistics

* February 678 thousand daily average revenue trades (DARTS), 12% lower than prior year and 5% higher than prior month

* Feb ending client equity of $92.9 billion, 41% higher than prior year and 4% higher than prior month

* February 2017 ending client credit balances of $43.3 billion, 17% higher than prior year

* 398 thousand client accounts in Feb 2017, 17 percent higher than prior year