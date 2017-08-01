FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for July 2017
August 1, 2017 / 4:31 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics for July 2017

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Interactive Brokers Group Inc:

* Interactive Brokers Group reports brokerage metrics and other financial information for July 2017, includes Reg.-NMS execution statistics

* For July 694 thousand Daily Average Revenue Trades (DARTS), 15% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Ending client equity of $109.8 billion for July 2017, 44% higher than prior year and 5% higher than prior month

* Reports‍ 436 thousand client accounts for July, 21% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month​

* For July 436 thousand client accounts, 21% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month

* Ending client credit balances of $46.6 billion for July 2017, 13% higher than prior year and 2% higher than prior month Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

