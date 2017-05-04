BRIEF-Avita Medical says new trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
May 4 Interactive Entertainment China Cultural Technology Investments Ltd:
* Interactive entertainment china cultural technology investments -unit entered into SPA
* Group does not expect to record any material gain or loss arising from deemed disposal
* Sale loan at aggregate consideration of approximately HK$4.4 million
* Isthmus Management agreed to sell sale shares,sale loan for about HK$4.4 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avita Medical Ltd says new randomized trial shows ReCell heals donor sites faster
* Received Australian and European regulatory approval for its enteric viral detection solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: