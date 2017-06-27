BRIEF-TPG Pace Holdings units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE
TPG Pace Holdings Corp units open at $10.20 in debut on NYSE versus IPO price of $10.00 per unit
June 26 Ziplocal Inc:
* Ziplocal - Intercap has been successful in its bid to acquire Ziplocal under its previously announced offer made to shareholders of ziplocal
Ziplocal - total of 25 MNL shares of co representing about 85.2% of issued, outstanding common shares of Ziplocal were deposited under offer on June 26
La Coop Fédérée - National Bank of Canada, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Fondaction CSN, CRCD are investing $200 million in La Coop fédérée