June 26 Ziplocal Inc:

* Ziplocal - Intercap has been successful in its bid to acquire Ziplocal under its previously announced offer made to shareholders of ziplocal

* Ziplocal - total of 25 MNL shares of co representing about 85.2% of issued, outstanding common shares of Ziplocal were deposited under offer on June 26