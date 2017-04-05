UPDATE 1-Iranian film "A Man of Integrity" wins 'Certain Regard' competition at Cannes
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
April 5 Intercede Group Plc -
* Says revenues for year ending 31 march 2017 are expected to be between 8.2 million pounds and 8.4 million pounds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* "I love Iran but ... sometimes it hits me," he says (Adds reaction, background)
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)