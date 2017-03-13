BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 13 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:
* Agrees to acquire 100 percent stake in the company Bierco AE
* Says the acquisition cost of Bierco SA amounts to 2.4 million euros ($2.56 million)
Source text: bit.ly/2nkXXr7
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9375 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.