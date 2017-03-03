BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue Source: (http://bit.ly/2qvUGWl) Further company coverage: )
March 3 Intercontinental Exchange Inc
* Intercontinental Exchange Reports ICE & NYSE February 2017 volumes
* ice's February average daily volume (ADV) for futures was 5.8 million contracts, a decrease of 5% compared to Feb 2016
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Feb commodities ADV increased 2% over prior February
* Feb financials ADV declined 13% y/y primarily due to lower volatility in equity and interest rate markets
* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - Feb NYSE cash equities ADV declined 29% y/y on lower U.S. equity market volatility relative to February 2016 Source text for Eikon: (nBw8KTFxDa) Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.