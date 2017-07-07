FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ICE/Trayport agreement
#BurhanWani
#HugDiplomacy
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Mosul victory imminent as insurgents lines collapse: Iraq
MIDDLE EAST
Mosul victory imminent as insurgents lines collapse: Iraq
Movie Review: Mom
Bollywood
Movie Review: Mom
U.S. plans to test THAAD as North Korea tensions mount
ASIA
U.S. plans to test THAAD as North Korea tensions mount
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 4:52 PM / 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ICE/Trayport agreement

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Intercontinental Exchange Inc

* Intercontinental Exchange statement on competition and markets authority decision on ice/trayport agreement

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc - in interim, trayport will continue to be operated separately and independently as it has been throughout process

* Intercontinental Exchange - disappointed by cma's decision that agreement for additional connectivity between ice and trayport should be terminated

* Intercontinental Exchange Inc says will now complete cma process, terminate agreement as instructed and move forward with divestment of trayport

* Notes decision of competition and markets authority (cma) with respect to ice's agreement with trayport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.