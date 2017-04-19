April 19 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:

* Acquires a commercial building in Volos for 3.75 million euros ($4.02 million)

* Says the building will be leased to B&F which owns the trademarks "BSB" and "Lynne"

* The duration of the pre-agreed lease is 20 years, the transaction is expected to be completed by July

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)