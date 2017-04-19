BRIEF-Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
* Emergent Capital announces supplement no. 1 to exchange offer
April 19 Intercontinental International Real Estate Investment Company SA:
* Acquires a commercial building in Volos for 3.75 million euros ($4.02 million)
* Says the building will be leased to B&F which owns the trademarks "BSB" and "Lynne"
* The duration of the pre-agreed lease is 20 years, the transaction is expected to be completed by July

($1 = 0.9334 euros)
RIO DE JANEIRO/BRASILIA, May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos resigned on Friday as head of Brazil's development bank BNDES amid a political crisis that had increased pressure against her by credit-starved business leaders.