Fitch Rates Terreno's Private Placement Offering 'BBB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, June 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'BBB-' rating to the private placement offering issued by Terreno Realty LLC, the operating partnership of Terreno Realty Corp (NYSE: TRNO). The offering consists of $100 million of unsecured notes due 2024 that will bear interest at 3.75%. The transaction is anticipated to close on or around July 14, 2017. As part of the use of proceeds, the company intends to redeem all of its 7.