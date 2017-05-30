REFILE-AIRSHOW-Boeing wins hot Paris order race
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
May 30 IC Potash Corp:
* intercontinental Potash says filed lawsuit in court against Intercontinental Potash, Pangaea Two Acquisition Holdings, Pangaea Two Acquisition Holdings Xib
* Intercontinental Potash-co requested court set aside "capital contribution call" of $800,000, alleging "capital contribution call" not properly authorized
* Intercontinental Potash says alleges "capital contribution call" was "improperly" passed by some directors of Intercontinental Potash including Peter Yu, Paul Hong Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing won a red hot race for new business at the Paris Airshow, rolling out a new model of its best-selling 737 airliner that helped it claim back the order crown from rival Airbus
* Has loaned Trump millions for property ventures (Updates with emailed statement from Deutsche Bank)