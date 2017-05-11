May 11 Interdigital Inc:

* Says on May 9, co entered into settlement agreement and release of claims with Microsoft Corp

* Says pursuant to settlement agreement parties have agreed to terms for resolving all of their existing disputes

* Interdigital - parties also entered into framework for future discussions for patent license agreement and regarding technology collaboration in key areas

* Interdigital - pursuant to settlement, in exchange for cash and other commitments from Microsoft, interdigital has agreed to limited release on past sales of certain Microsoft products

* Says the certain Microsoft products include Nokia terminal units sold during a limited period of time

* Interdigital says Microsoft,co agreed to terms for dismissal by them, Nokia of outstanding litigation,other proceedings among them,affiliates