British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
Feb 23 InterDigital Inc
* InterDigital reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Q4 earnings per share $3.85
* Q4 revenue $273.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $262.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $3.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q1 2017 total revenue in a range of between $91 million and $96 million
* Q1 revenue view $113.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* InterDigital - sees sales volumes of per-unit licensees in Q4, new agreements signed during 2016 will drive Q1'17 total revenue range $91 million-$96 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.