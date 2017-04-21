BRIEF-Chipotle reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
* Chipotle Mexican Grill reports findings from investigation of payment card security incident
April 21 Interferie SA:
* Q1 revenue 10.2 million zlotys ($2.56 million) versus 10.3 million zlotys a year ago
* Q1 net profit 305,000 zlotys versus 69,000 zlotys a year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9866 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Leading independent proxy advisory firm Glass Lewis & Co recommends Buffalo Wild Wings shareholders vote “for” all nine of Buffalo Wild Wings’ director nominees