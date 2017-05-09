May 9 Interglobe Aviation Ltd

* Says Indigo signs term sheet for 50 ATR 72-600 aircraft

* Says Indigo plans to launch turboprop operation at end of calendar 2017

* Says Indigo expects to induct upto 20 ATR aircrafts by Dec 2018

* Says Q1 2018 Y-O-Y capicity increase in ASKs is expected to be 22 percent

* Says assuming co reaches final deal with ATR, co expects to have upto 7 ATR 72-600 aircraft by March 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2pr2E2A) Further company coverage: