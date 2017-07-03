FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Regulatory News
July 3, 2017 / 12:08 PM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Interleukin Genetics to explore strategic alternatives, reduce workforce

1 Min Read

July 3 (Reuters) - Interleukin Genetics Inc

* Interleukin genetics to explore strategic alternatives, reduce workforce

* Interleukin genetics- will reduce company's workforce by five employees (63%) as part of plan to reduce operating costs

* Interleukin genetics inc - as part of restructuring, company also announced that it is shutting down its ilustra inflammation management program

* Interleukin genetics inc - co will likely not be able to file its quarterly report on form 10-q for quarter ended june 30, 2017 on a timely basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

