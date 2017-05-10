BRIEF-Bombardier wins 895 mln pounds rail and maintenance contract in the UK
* Signed contract with Firstgroup, MTR to supply, maintain 750 Bombardier Aventra vehicles, for operation on South Western Franchise in UK
May 10 Interlink Electronics Inc
* Qtrly net revenue $2.9 million versus $2.8 million
* Interlink electronics reports first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.05
* Qtrly net revenue $ 2.9 million versus. $ 2.8 million
LONDON, June 20 Barclays and four former senior executives have been criminally charged in a high-profile UK investigation into undisclosed payments to Qatari investors during a 12 billion pound ($15.4 billion) emergency fund raising in 2008.