British Airways suffers flight delays after global IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways flights in Britain were being delayed and passengers were suffering long waits at airports on Saturday because of a global system outage, the airline said.
April 27 Intermap Technologies Corp:
* Intermap Technologies reports 2017 first quarter financial results and management update
* Q1 revenue $2.6 million versus $1.4 million
* Says Q1 adjusted EBITDA was negative $0.8 million, compared with negative $2.3 million last year
Jennifer Bakken has been appointed executive vice president finance and chief financial officer
May 26 Hackers used malware to steal customer payment data from most of Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc's restaurants over a span of three weeks, the company said on Friday, adding to woes at the chain whose sales had just started recovering from a string of food safety lapses in 2015.