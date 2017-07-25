FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros
#TopNews
#SouthAsia
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#Technology
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
East Europe goes up in the world
Economy
East Europe goes up in the world
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
Thailand
Thai king's birthday celebrations mark consolidation of power
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 25, 2017 / 6:14 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Intermediate Capital Group says inflows in Q1 were 600 mln euros

1 Min Read

July 25 (Reuters) - Intermediate Capital Group Plc

* Says inflows in Q1 were 600 million euros ($699.84 million)with robust demand for current fund raising

* Says inflows in Q2 will be higher as a result of fund closes

* Says total assets under management 2 percent lower at 23.3 billion euros and third party fee earning aum 3 percent lower at 18.2 billion euros

* Says fund investment in line with expectations despite a competitive investment market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8573 euros) (Reporting by Maiya Keidan)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.