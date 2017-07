June 30 (Reuters) - WIIT SPA:

* Intermonte Sim Fully Exercises Greenshoe Option for Purchase of 92,560 Wiit Shares Placed at Price of Eur 45.00 Per Share

* Following Exercise of the Greenshoe Option the Floating Market Is About 27.7% of Share Capital

* THE TOTAL AMOUNT OF THE COLLECTION AMOUNTED TO EUR 31.9 MILLION Source text: reut.rs/2tsHYNB Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)